The average People Operations total compensation at Ernst and Young ranges from ARS 19.61M to ARS 27.32M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ernst and Young's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 21.02M - ARS 24.75M
Argentina
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 19.61MARS 21.02MARS 24.75MARS 27.32M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ernst and Young, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a People Operations at Ernst and Young sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 27,319,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ernst and Young for the People Operations role is ARS 19,614,086.

Other Resources