Erie Insurance
  Salaries
  Cybersecurity Analyst

  All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Erie Insurance Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Erie Insurance ranges from $76.5K to $104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Erie Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$81.9K - $99K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$76.5K$81.9K$99K$104K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Erie Insurance?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Erie Insurance sits at a yearly total compensation of $104,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Erie Insurance for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $76,500.

