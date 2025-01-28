← Company Directory
Eridu
Eridu Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Thailand at Eridu ranges from THB 315K to THB 449K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Eridu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 361K - THB 422K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 315KTHB 361KTHB 422KTHB 449K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Eridu in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 448,912. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eridu for the Project Manager role in Thailand is THB 314,622.

