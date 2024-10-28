← Company Directory
Eridu
Eridu Salaries

Eridu's salary ranges from $11,203 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Thailand at the low-end to $201,000 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Eridu. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Human Resources
$201K
Project Manager
$11.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Eridu is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eridu is $106,101.

