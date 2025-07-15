Solution Architect compensation in United States at Ericsson ranges from CA$142K per year for JS6 to CA$153K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals CA$145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS6
CA$142K
CA$127K
CA$1.8K
CA$13.1K
JS7
CA$153K
CA$145K
CA$0
CA$8.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title