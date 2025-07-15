Company Directory
Ericsson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Ericsson Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in United States at Ericsson ranges from CA$142K per year for JS6 to CA$153K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals CA$145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS5
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
JS6
CA$142K
CA$127K
CA$1.8K
CA$13.1K
JS7
CA$153K
CA$145K
CA$0
CA$8.3K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$224K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Ericsson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Cloud Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Ericsson in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$280,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ericsson for the Solution Architect role in United States is CA$234,134.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ericsson

Related Companies

  • NETSCOUT
  • Nokia
  • Ciena
  • Viavi Solutions
  • Konica Minolta
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources