Ericsson Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 452K per year for JS4 to SEK 746K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 626K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
(Entry Level)
SEK 452K
SEK 452K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 556K
SEK 546K
SEK 7.2K
SEK 2.6K
JS6
SEK 630K
SEK 609K
SEK 11.4K
SEK 9.1K
JS7
SEK 746K
SEK 745K
SEK 866.6
SEK 0
SEK 1.67M

What are the career levels at Ericsson?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Ericsson in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 760,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ericsson for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 622,727.

