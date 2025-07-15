Software Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 452K per year for JS4 to SEK 746K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 626K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
SEK 452K
SEK 452K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 556K
SEK 546K
SEK 7.2K
SEK 2.6K
JS6
SEK 630K
SEK 609K
SEK 11.4K
SEK 9.1K
JS7
SEK 746K
SEK 745K
SEK 866.6
SEK 0
