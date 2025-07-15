Ericsson Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 452K per year for JS4 to SEK 746K per year for JS7. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 626K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus JS4 ( Entry Level ) SEK 452K SEK 452K SEK 0 SEK 0 JS5 SEK 556K SEK 546K SEK 7.2K SEK 2.6K JS6 SEK 630K SEK 609K SEK 11.4K SEK 9.1K JS7 SEK 746K SEK 745K SEK 866.6 SEK 0 View 2 More Levels

SEK 1.67M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 313K+ (sometimes SEK 3.13M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( SEK ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Ericsson ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title