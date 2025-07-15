Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Ericsson ranges from $107K per year for JS4 to $199K per year for JS6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $56.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
$107K
$104K
$0
$3.7K
JS5
$165K
$152K
$0
$12.9K
JS6
$199K
$187K
$0
$12.3K
JS7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
