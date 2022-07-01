Company Directory
Equus Software
    • About

    Equus Software is the global leader in cloud-based international relocation and mobility solutions. More than 300 organizations around the world rely on Equus tools and technology to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Founded in 1999, Equus has a proven track record for delivering cutting-edge talent mobility solutions, continuous innovation and exceptional customer service.

    equusoft.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

