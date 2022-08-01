← Company Directory
EquityZen
EquityZen Salaries

EquityZen's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Canada at the low-end to $237,308 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EquityZen. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Accountant
$70.4K
Business Analyst
$109K
Product Designer
$109K
Software Engineer
$237K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EquityZen is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $237,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EquityZen is $109,450.

