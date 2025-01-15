← Company Directory
Equity Residential
Equity Residential Salaries

Equity Residential's median salary is $113,565 for a Data Analyst . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Equity Residential. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Analyst
$114K
The highest paying role reported at Equity Residential is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equity Residential is $113,565.

