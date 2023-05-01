Company Directory
Equity BancShares
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Equity BancShares that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various loan products, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking solutions, debit cards, and treasury management services. It operates a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

    http://investor.equitybank.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    702
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Equity BancShares

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • DoorDash
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources