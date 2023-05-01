Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various loan products, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking solutions, debit cards, and treasury management services. It operates a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.