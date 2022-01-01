Company Directory
EquipmentShare
EquipmentShare Salaries

EquipmentShare's salary ranges from $94,167 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $246,225 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EquipmentShare. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $94.2K
Software Engineer II $105K
Senior Software Engineer $161K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $173K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
$109K
Data Scientist
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EquipmentShare is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EquipmentShare is $135,225.

