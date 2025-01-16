← Company Directory
Equinox
Equinox Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equinox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 247.46M - COP 299.7M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 228.21MCOP 247.46MCOP 299.7MCOP 318.94M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Equinox?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Equinox in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 318,944,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equinox for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 228,210,467.

