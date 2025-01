Equinox Gold Corp. is a Canadian company that operates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily for gold and silver deposits. It has properties in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Canada, including the Aurizona, RDM, Fazenda, Santa Luz, Mesquite, Castle Mountain, Los Filos Gold Mine, and Greenstone projects. The company was formerly known as Trek Mining Inc. and changed its name to Equinox Gold Corp. in December 2017.