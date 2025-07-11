Company Directory
Equinix
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer
  • T2
  • Singapore

Software Engineer Level

T2

Levels at Equinix

Compare Levels
  1. T1Associate Engineer
  2. T2Senior Associate Engineer
  3. T3Staff Engineer
    4. Show 5 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
SGD 83,071
Base Salary
SGD 85,880
Stock Grant ()
SGD 13,729
Bonus
SGD 10,543

SGD 212K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.8K+ (sometimes SGD 398K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Equinix

Related Companies

  • Extreme Networks
  • Cyngn
  • ServiceNow
  • Akamai
  • Cisco
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources