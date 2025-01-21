Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Equifax ranges from $70.6K per year for P1 to $163K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equifax's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$70.6K
$70.6K
$0
$0
P2
$102K
$97.2K
$0
$5K
P3
$126K
$119K
$0
$6.7K
P4
$163K
$150K
$0
$13.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
