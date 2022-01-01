← Company Directory
EQT Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EQT Group Salaries

EQT Group's salary ranges from $25,183 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in China at the low-end to $82,690 for a Software Engineer in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EQT Group. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$82.7K
Technical Writer
$25.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EQT Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $82,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EQT Group is $53,937.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EQT Group

Related Companies

  • Yandex
  • MobiKwik
  • Moneybox
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources