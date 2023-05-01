← Company Directory
Eptura
Eptura Salaries

Eptura's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $180,900 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Eptura. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$111K
Product Designer
$181K
Software Engineer
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Eptura is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eptura is $132,561.

