Epson
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

Epson Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Singapore at Epson ranges from SGD 92.9K to SGD 130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 101K - SGD 122K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 92.9KSGD 101KSGD 122KSGD 130K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Epson?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Epson in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 129,837. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epson for the Human Resources role in Singapore is SGD 92,900.

