Software Engineer compensation in United States at Epsilon ranges from $86.2K per year for L1 to $149K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $116K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epsilon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$86.2K
$85.2K
$0
$1K
L2
$102K
$101K
$0
$1.6K
L3
$112K
$108K
$0
$3.8K
L4
$114K
$112K
$0
$2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
