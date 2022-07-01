Company Directory
Epoch Capital
    Epoch is one of Australia’s leading international proprietary trading firms with its headquarters based in Sydney and offices in London, Dubai and New York. We have distinguished ourselves from our peers in the industry by maintaining world-class technology in an innovative and collaborative team culture. Epoch’s culture of teamwork fosters an environment where new ideas are constantly shared, developed and implemented. Our team comprises a wide variety of talented professionals including traders, technology specialists, financial engineers and algorithmic developers.

    https://epoch.capital
    2007
    150
    $10M-$50M
