Epic
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • Technical Project Manager

  • Madison, WI Greater Area

Epic Technical Project Manager Salaries in Madison, WI Greater Area

The median Technical Project Manager compensation in Madison, WI Greater Area package at Epic totals $89K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Epic
Technical Project Manager
Madison, WI
Total per year
$89K
Level
L1
Base
$89K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Epic?

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Project Manager at Epic in Madison, WI Greater Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic for the Technical Project Manager role in Madison, WI Greater Area is $89,000.

