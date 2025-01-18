Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Epic ranges from $129K per year for Software Developer to $344K per year for Software Systems Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Developer
$129K
$120K
$6.4K
$2.7K
Software Developer II
$208K
$183K
$17.6K
$7.9K
Senior Software Systems Developer
$265K
$215K
$28.6K
$21.2K
Software Systems Architect
$344K
$276K
$50.8K
$17K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Epic, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Epic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)