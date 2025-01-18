← Company Directory
Epic
Epic Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Madison, WI Greater Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Madison, WI Greater Area at Epic ranges from $129K per year for Software Developer to $344K per year for Software Systems Architect. The median yearly compensation in Madison, WI Greater Area package totals $127K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Developer
(Entry Level)
$129K
$120K
$6.4K
$2.7K
Software Developer II
$208K
$183K
$17.6K
$7.9K
Senior Software Systems Developer
$257K
$217K
$28.5K
$11.9K
Software Systems Architect
$344K
$276K
$50.8K
$17K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Epic in Madison, WI Greater Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $343,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Madison, WI Greater Area is $128,750.

