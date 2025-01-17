← Company Directory
Epic
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Madison, WI Greater Area

Epic Software Engineer Salaries in Madison, WI Greater Area

Software Engineer compensation in Madison, WI Greater Area at Epic ranges from $129K per year for Software Developer to $290K per year for Software Systems Architect. The median yearly compensation in Madison, WI Greater Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Developer
(Entry Level)
$129K
$119K
$6.3K
$2.9K
Software Developer II
$207K
$183K
$17K
$8K
Senior Software Systems Developer
$257K
$217K
$28.5K
$11.9K
Software Systems Architect
$290K
$243K
$32.7K
$13.5K
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Production Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Epic in Madison, WI Greater Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $289,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic for the Software Engineer role in Madison, WI Greater Area is $124,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Epic

Related Companies

  • Athenahealth
  • Fetch Rewards
  • Second Spectrum
  • doxo
  • RapidSOS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources