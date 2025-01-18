← Company Directory
Epic
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

  • United States

Epic UX Designer Salaries in United States

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Epic totals $104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Epic
User Experience Designer
Madison, WI
Total per year
$104K
Level
L5
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Epic?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Epic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $158,166. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic for the UX Designer role in United States is $102,000.

Other Resources