Company Directory
EPIC LONG ISLAND
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about EPIC LONG ISLAND that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    EPIC Long Island: Empowering lives through comprehensive care and innovation. We provide specialized services for epilepsy management, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and behavioral health needs. Our dedicated team delivers personalized support in clinical settings and community programs, helping individuals reach their full potential. Through educational workshops, classes, and community events, we foster connections while advancing our mission. At EPIC Long Island, we're more than service providers—we're partners in creating pathways to independence and well-being for the families we serve.

    epicli.org
    Website
    178
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for EPIC LONG ISLAND

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Lyft
    • Square
    • Spotify
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources