All Trust and Safety Analyst Salaries
The average Trust and Safety Analyst total compensation at Epic Games ranges from $110K to $157K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Epic Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025
Average Total Compensation
At Epic Games, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)
Epic Games offers stock options after 1 year of service.