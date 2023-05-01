ENB Financial Corp is a bank holding company that provides financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania. Its services include deposit products, loans, electronic funds transfer, ATM, telephone banking, debit and credit card, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture, and trust and investment advisory services. The company operates through 12 full-service locations in Lancaster County, southeastern Lebanon County, and southern Berks County, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.