EPFL
EPFL Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Switzerland at EPFL ranges from CHF 109K to CHF 152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPFL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 117K - CHF 138K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 109KCHF 117KCHF 138KCHF 152K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at EPFL in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 151,794. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL for the Software Engineering Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 108,981.

