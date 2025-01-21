← Company Directory
EPFL
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

EPFL Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at EPFL totals CHF 95.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPFL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
EPFL
Research Scientist
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 95.5K
Level
L4
Base
CHF 95.5K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at EPFL?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Research Scientist

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EPFL in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 111,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 95,545.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPFL

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources