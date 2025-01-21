← Company Directory
EPFL
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

EPFL Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPFL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

We only need 4 more Project Manager submissions at EPFL to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 27K+ (sometimes CHF 270K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at EPFL?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at EPFL in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 95,327. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL for the Project Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 80,209.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPFL

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources