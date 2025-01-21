← Company Directory
EPFL
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

EPFL Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at EPFL ranges from CHF 213K to CHF 309K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPFL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 241K - CHF 280K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 213KCHF 241KCHF 280KCHF 309K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at EPFL?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at EPFL in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 308,781. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL for the Hardware Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 212,773.

Other Resources