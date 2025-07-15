Company Directory
EPFL
EPFL Doctoral Assistant Salaries

The median Doctoral Assistant compensation in Switzerland package at EPFL totals CHF 51.9K per year.

EPFL
Doctoral Assistant
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
CHF 51.9K
-
CHF 51.9K
CHF 0
CHF 0
2 Years
2 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Doctoral Assistant at EPFL in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 56,422. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL for the Doctoral Assistant role in Switzerland is CHF 51,873.

