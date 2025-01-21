← Company Directory
EPFL
EPFL Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPFL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 112K - CHF 132K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 105KCHF 112KCHF 132KCHF 146K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at EPFL?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at EPFL in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 145,997. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 104,818.

