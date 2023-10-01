Company Directory
EPFL
Work Here? Claim Your Company

EPFL Salaries

EPFL's salary ranges from $9,845 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $290,721 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of EPFL. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $68.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Doctoral Assistant
Median $60.5K
Project Manager
Median $89.1K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

844 participants

18 26View Results
Administrative Assistant
$9.8K
Biomedical Engineer
$97.8K
Controls Engineer
$56.1K
Data Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$136K
Hardware Engineer
$291K
Software Engineering Manager
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at EPFL is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $290,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPFL is $93,455.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPFL

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources