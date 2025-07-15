Software Engineering Manager compensation in Belarus at EPAM Systems ranges from BYN 180K per year to BYN 311K. The median yearly compensation in Belarus package totals BYN 252K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
BYN --
BYN --
BYN --
BYN --
L2
BYN 244K
BYN 207K
BYN 14.2K
BYN 23.5K
L3
BYN --
BYN --
BYN --
BYN --
L4
BYN --
BYN --
BYN --
BYN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)