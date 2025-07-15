EPAM Systems Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Belarus at EPAM Systems ranges from BYN 180K per year to BYN 311K. The median yearly compensation in Belarus package totals BYN 252K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Team Leader BYN -- BYN -- BYN -- BYN -- L2 Manager BYN 244K BYN 207K BYN 14.2K BYN 23.5K L3 Senior Manager BYN -- BYN -- BYN -- BYN -- L4 Director BYN -- BYN -- BYN -- BYN -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at EPAM Systems ?

