EPAM Systems Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at EPAM Systems ranges from PLN 90.4K per year for L1 to PLN 287K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) PLN 90.4K PLN 90.4K PLN 0 PLN 0 L2 Software Engineer PLN 158K PLN 158K PLN 0 PLN 504 L3 Senior Software Engineer PLN 242K PLN 242K PLN 0 PLN 0 L4 Lead Software Engineer PLN 261K PLN 257K PLN 1.2K PLN 3K View 5 More Levels

PLN 625K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 117K+ (sometimes PLN 1.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( PLN ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at EPAM Systems ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title