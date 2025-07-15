Software Engineer compensation in Poland at EPAM Systems ranges from PLN 90.4K per year for L1 to PLN 287K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN 90.4K
PLN 90.4K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L2
PLN 158K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 504
L3
PLN 242K
PLN 242K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 261K
PLN 257K
PLN 1.2K
PLN 3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
