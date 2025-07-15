Company Directory
EPAM Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

EPAM Systems Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at EPAM Systems ranges from PLN 90.4K per year for L1 to PLN 287K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 261K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
PLN 90.4K
PLN 90.4K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L2
Software Engineer
PLN 158K
PLN 158K
PLN 0
PLN 504
L3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 242K
PLN 242K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
PLN 261K
PLN 257K
PLN 1.2K
PLN 3K
View 5 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

PLN 625K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 117K+ (sometimes PLN 1.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at EPAM Systems in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 299,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPAM Systems for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 258,932.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for EPAM Systems

Related Companies

  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Leidos
  • Unisys
  • Alight Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources