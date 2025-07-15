Company Directory
EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 189K - PLN 221K
Poland
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 165KPLN 189KPLN 221KPLN 235K
Common Range
Possible Range

PLN 625K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Cybersecurity Analyst en EPAM Systems asciende a una compensación total anual de PLN 235,043. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en EPAM Systems para el rol de Cybersecurity Analyst es PLN 164,731.

Other Resources