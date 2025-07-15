Company Directory
The average Controls Engineer total compensation in Belarus at EPAM Systems ranges from BYN 59.6K to BYN 84.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EPAM Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

BYN 67.5K - BYN 76.8K
Belarus
Common Range
Possible Range
BYN 59.6KBYN 67.5KBYN 76.8KBYN 84.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At EPAM Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Controls Engineer at EPAM Systems in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 84,711. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at EPAM Systems for the Controls Engineer role in Belarus is BYN 59,585.

