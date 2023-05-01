← Company Directory
EoStar
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about EoStar that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    eoStar® is a leading route accounting software for food and beverage wholesale and distribution companies in North America. It offers advanced inventory management tools and forecasting technology for a fully integrated route management solution. eoStar has been providing route accounting solutions for over 30 years and is trusted by successful beverage distribution organizations such as Alliance Beverage Distributing and Coastal Beverage Company. It is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a preferred vendor for Coca-Cola and Molson Coors Beverage Company.

    http://eostar.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for EoStar

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Snap
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources