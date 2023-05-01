eoStar® is a leading route accounting software for food and beverage wholesale and distribution companies in North America. It offers advanced inventory management tools and forecasting technology for a fully integrated route management solution. eoStar has been providing route accounting solutions for over 30 years and is trusted by successful beverage distribution organizations such as Alliance Beverage Distributing and Coastal Beverage Company. It is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and a preferred vendor for Coca-Cola and Molson Coors Beverage Company.