Estimated Total Value: $9,840
Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield. Prescription drug coverage is included.
$1,000 per year contributed by employer. EOG will contribute $250 per quarter if employee elect to contribute and remain enrolled as of the last paycheck of each quarter.
Offered through MetLife
Offered through VSP
Up to $50,000 of Basic Employee Life Insurance at no cost.
Up to $50,000 of Basic AD&D Insurance at no cost.
16 sessions per year at no cost, through Lyra Health.
Long Term Disability with up to $15,000 per month. Short Term Disability for eligible full- time employees with up to 1,040 paid hours per disability.
EOG offers a pre-tax stipend of $5,000 to help offset the costs associated with adoption.
100% match on the first 6% of base salary
Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
For eligible employees, EOG pays 90% of tuition expenses and 75% for textbooks for approved coursework.
EOG grants Restricted Stock to employees upon hire and on an annual basis, if eligible.
Up to $5,000 for Engineering, Geoscience, IS and Land professionals.
EOG is devoted to recognizing regular full-time and regular part-time employees for one, three, five and every five-year service anniversary thereafter with a certificate and an award.
The Chairman’s Award Program has two components: Founder's Awards, which are paid at the announcement of a discovery, and Production Milestone Awards. Both components have economic criteria that must be met. The award provides a cash bonus and a possible stock grant to eligible employees.
PBAs reward an individual employee or groups of employees for outstanding contributions to EOG.
Flexible work hours may allow employees to begin work from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and end work from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Early Friday schedules allow employees an 8.5 or 9 hour workday Monday through Thursday and a 6 or 4 hour workday on Friday, subject to business needs and management approval.