Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield. Prescription drug coverage is included.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. EOG will contribute $250 per quarter if employee elect to contribute and remain enrolled as of the last paycheck of each quarter.

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through MetLife

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through VSP

  • Life Insurance

    Up to $50,000 of Basic Employee Life Insurance at no cost.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Up to $50,000 of Basic AD&D Insurance at no cost.

  • Employee Assistance Program

    16 sessions per year at no cost, through Lyra Health.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Disability Insurance

    Long Term Disability with up to $15,000 per month. Short Term Disability for eligible full- time employees with up to 1,040 paid hours per disability.

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Adoption Assistance

    EOG offers a pre-tax stipend of $5,000 to help offset the costs associated with adoption.

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    For eligible employees, EOG pays 90% of tuition expenses and 75% for textbooks for approved coursework.

  • Transport allowance

    EOG offers subsidized parking or reimbursement for eligible commuting expenses.

  • Fidelity Stock Plan Services

    EOG grants Restricted Stock to employees upon hire and on an annual basis, if eligible.

  • Employee Referral Program

    Up to $5,000 for Engineering, Geoscience, IS and Land professionals.

  • Service Awards

    EOG is devoted to recognizing regular full-time and regular part-time employees for one, three, five and every five-year service anniversary thereafter with a certificate and an award.

  • Chairman’s Award Program

    The Chairman’s Award Program has two components: Founder's Awards, which are paid at the announcement of a discovery, and Production Milestone Awards. Both components have economic criteria that must be met. The award provides a cash bonus and a possible stock grant to eligible employees.

  • Personal Best Awards

    PBAs reward an individual employee or groups of employees for outstanding contributions to EOG.

  • Flexible Work Hours

    Flexible work hours may allow employees to begin work from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and end work from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Early Friday schedules allow employees an 8.5 or 9 hour workday Monday through Thursday and a 6 or 4 hour workday on Friday, subject to business needs and management approval.

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

