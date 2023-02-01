Health Insurance Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield. Prescription drug coverage is included.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000 per year contributed by employer. EOG will contribute $250 per quarter if employee elect to contribute and remain enrolled as of the last paycheck of each quarter.

Dental Insurance Offered through MetLife

Vision Insurance Offered through VSP

Life Insurance Up to $50,000 of Basic Employee Life Insurance at no cost.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Up to $50,000 of Basic AD&D Insurance at no cost.

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program 16 sessions per year at no cost, through Lyra Health.

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Unique Perk Fidelity Stock Plan Services - EOG grants Restricted Stock to employees upon hire and on an annual basis, if eligible.

Unique Perk Employee Referral Program - Up to $5,000 for Engineering, Geoscience, IS and Land professionals.

Unique Perk Service Awards - EOG is devoted to recognizing regular full-time and regular part-time employees for one, three, five and every five-year service anniversary thereafter with a certificate and an award.

Unique Perk Chairman’s Award Program - The Chairman’s Award Program has two components: Founder's Awards, which are paid at the announcement of a discovery, and Production Milestone Awards. Both components have economic criteria that must be met. The award provides a cash bonus and a possible stock grant to eligible employees.

Unique Perk Personal Best Awards - PBAs reward an individual employee or groups of employees for outstanding contributions to EOG.

Unique Perk Flexible Work Hours - Flexible work hours may allow employees to begin work from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and end work from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Early Friday schedules allow employees an 8.5 or 9 hour workday Monday through Thursday and a 6 or 4 hour workday on Friday, subject to business needs and management approval.

Sick Time Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Long Term Disability with up to $15,000 per month. Short Term Disability for eligible full- time employees with up to 1,040 paid hours per disability.

Adoption Assistance EOG offers a pre-tax stipend of $5,000 to help offset the costs associated with adoption.

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Transport allowance EOG offers subsidized parking or reimbursement for eligible commuting expenses.