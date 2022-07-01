Envistacom is a privately held business headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. The company provides communications, cyber, and intelligence solutions and services to U.S. and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Envistacom is steadfastly focused on its mission to equip American warfighters with the right solutions and technology to counter existing and emerging threats, as well as protect military personnel, civilians and critical infrastructure, with the ultimate goal to make the world a safer place. Working primarily with the Department of Defense, Envistacom has more than 440 employees in 15 countries; and multiple IDIQ contracts worth more than $137 billion. Our workforce is comprised of approximately 50% military veterans. The company has been recognized as a top 10 "Pacesetter" and a "Best Place to Work" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and as one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in Georgia’s upper-middle market by the Atlanta chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth. In 2020, Envistacom was selected as one of the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) and a Military Times’ "Best for Vets" employer.The company’s Georgia presence also includes the Envistacom Innovation Center, a 30,000-sq.ft. facility that offers strategic support as an innovation and rapid-prototyping facility to develop solutions for customers across the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and global intelligence communities.