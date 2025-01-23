Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Envato ranges from A$148K per year for L3 to A$183K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$179K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Envato's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Software Engineer II
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Software Engineer III
A$148K
A$146K
A$0
A$2.4K
Senior Software Engineer
A$186K
A$174K
A$0
A$11.5K
