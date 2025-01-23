← Company Directory
Envato
Envato Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in New Zealand at Envato ranges from NZ$116K to NZ$165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Envato's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$132K - NZ$156K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$116KNZ$132KNZ$156KNZ$165K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Envato?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Envato in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$164,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Envato for the Product Designer role in New Zealand is NZ$115,904.

