← Company Directory
Entrust
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Entrust Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Entrust totals CA$95.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Entrust's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Entrust
Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$95.5K
Level
hidden
Base
CA$95.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Entrust?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Entrust in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$126,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Entrust for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$96,844.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Entrust

Related Companies

  • QGenda
  • ArborMetrix
  • Kaseya
  • Accruent
  • Rightpoint
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources