Entrada Therapeutics develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for neuromuscular diseases. Its platform develops oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs, with lead product candidate ENTR-601-44 in preclinical trials for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.