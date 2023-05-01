Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Canadian company that operates in the media, content, entertainment, and esports industries. They own and operate video-gaming expos, esports teams, and produce weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels. They also represent gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch, operate approximately 50 websites, and host B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto and operates in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally.