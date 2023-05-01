← Company Directory
Enthusiast Gaming
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Enthusiast Gaming that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Canadian company that operates in the media, content, entertainment, and esports industries. They own and operate video-gaming expos, esports teams, and produce weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels. They also represent gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch, operate approximately 50 websites, and host B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto and operates in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally.

    http://www.enthusiastgaming.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Enthusiast Gaming

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Stripe
    • Flipkart
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources