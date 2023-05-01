← Company Directory
Entertainment Partners
    • About

    Entertainment Partners is a global leader in entertainment payroll, workforce management, residuals, tax incentives, finance, and other integrated production management solutions. They are currently on a mission to digitize paper-heavy back office processes and collaborate with clients to produce cost-effective and efficient film, television, digital, and commercial projects. Their accounting systems and Movie Magic Budgeting and Scheduling programs are industry standards, and their Production Incentives group is the most experienced incentives team in the industry. They also handle casting and payroll for background actors through their legendary Central Casting division.

    http://www.ep.com
    Website
    1976
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

