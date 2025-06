Ensysce Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing prescription drugs for severe pain relief and addressing issues related to opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose. They utilize innovative technologies to create abuse-resistant and overdose protection opioid prodrugs. Their current pipeline includes candidates for acute and chronic pain treatment, overdose protection, ADHD medication abuse, and opioid use disorder. The company is based in La Jolla, California.